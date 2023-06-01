“Frontotemporal Disorders”: Understanding Frontotemporal Disorders: Insights from NIH News in Health

Understanding Frontotemporal Disorders: Dementias That Happen in Midlife

Dementia is a condition that is often associated with aging, but it can also affect people under 60 years old. Frontotemporal disorders (FTD) are a group of dementias that occur most commonly in people between 45 to 64 years old. FTD is a rare condition that affects the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, leading to a loss of thinking, memory, and reasoning that can seriously impact daily activities. In this article, we will explore the symptoms, diagnosis, and management of FTD.

Symptoms of FTD

People with FTD experience a buildup of certain proteins in brain cells called neurons, which causes damage and eventually leads to cell death. The symptoms of FTD depend on where the proteins damage the brain. The most common symptoms of FTD are changes in behavior and personality. For example, a person may become more impulsive, lose their social skills, or engage in inappropriate behaviors. Some people with FTD may instead develop problems with speech and language, called aphasia. FTD can also cause movement problems, including tremors and difficulty walking.

Diagnosis of FTD

FTD can be challenging to diagnose because the symptoms can be mistaken for other disorders or life circumstances. Causes can include substance use or certain mental health disorders, like depression or psychosis. “Symptoms may also tend to ebb and flow at first,” says Dr. Bradley Boeve, an FTD researcher at the Mayo Clinic. “Someone may act very odd, and then things are kind of normal for weeks or months.” Blood tests or imaging tests like MRI or PET scans can sometimes detect certain signs of FTD. But if FTD is suspected, talking with a health care provider who’s experienced with FTD can help with a diagnosis.

Management of FTD

There is no cure for FTD, but some symptoms can be managed. Certain antidepressant drugs can help some patients with mental health symptoms, like apathy, depressed mood, or irritability. “They can also help curb inappropriate behaviors,” Boeve explains. Speech therapy is used for some types of aphasia. Physical therapy can help with some movement problems. “But the mainstay of management is education and empowerment for family members,” Boeve says. This includes learning ways to keep the home environment safe, manage the loved one’s behavior, and prevent caregiver burnout.

Research on FTD

Boeve’s team and other NIH-funded researchers are working to develop better tests and treatments for FTD. Recently, a study by Boeve and others found that exercise slowed the progression of FTD in people with an inherited form of the condition. “For those who were more physically active, their rate of decline was slower,” he says. “We don’t have dramatic therapies yet,” Boeve adds, “but we’ve learned so much about FTD over the past three to five years that there’s true hope. Plus, there are several clinical trials currently in progress or being developed for people with FTD.”

Conclusion

Frontotemporal disorders are a group of dementias that occur most commonly in people between 45 to 64 years old. FTD is a rare condition that affects the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes, leading to a loss of thinking, memory, and reasoning that can seriously impact daily activities. The symptoms of FTD depend on where the proteins damage the brain, but the most common symptoms are changes in behavior and personality. There is no cure for FTD, but some symptoms can be managed through education and empowerment for family members and various therapies. Researchers are working to develop better tests and treatments for FTD, and there is hope for the future. If you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of FTD, it is essential to talk to a healthcare provider who is experienced with FTD for a proper diagnosis and management plan.

