“Frosted Privacy Divider” : “Frosted Privacy Divider with Included Accessories: Vari Acrylic Accessory Panel 60 for Commercial-Grade Office Furniture, Easily Clampable to Desk or Table”

Upgrade Your Workspace with Vari's Frosted Privacy Divider – Acrylic Accessory Panel 60, Complete with Clamp-On Installation and Commercial-Grade Quality.



Price: $250.00

The Vari Acrylic Accessory Panel 60 is the perfect addition to any office space looking to enhance privacy while maintaining organization. The included accessories such as the marker board, cork board, shelf, and pen holder make it easy to stay on top of tasks without sacrificing privacy. The frosted finish is not only aesthetically pleasing but also built with durable acrylic that’s easy to clean and made to last.

Installation of the Vari Acrylic Accessory Panel 60 is a breeze with the included clamps. No other tools are required for setup, making it easy to attach the partition to any desk or table. The sturdy design ensures that the panel will stay in place, providing a reliable solution to enhance privacy in any office space.

At Vari, we understand the importance of quality products and exceptional customer service. Our 30-day risk-free returns policy and dedicated US support team ensure that you can purchase with confidence. Additionally, our 1-year limited warranty provides added peace of mind. With the Vari Acrylic Accessory Panel 60, you can trust that you are investing in a high-quality, commercial-grade office furniture solution.

Overall, the Vari Acrylic Accessory Panel 60 is a great investment for any office space looking to enhance privacy and organization. The included accessories and easy installation make it a practical solution for any workspace. With the durable, easy-to-clean acrylic material and trustworthy warranty, you can be confident that you are investing in a high-quality product that will last for years to come.



