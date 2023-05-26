“Frozen Banana Daiquiri Recipe”: The Ultimate Recipe for Frozen Banana Daiquiri Cocktail

The Frozen Banana Daiquiri: A Simple Yet Delicious Cocktail

The frozen banana daiquiri is a Cuban icon in the cocktail world. It is a simple mix of fresh banana, fresh lime, sugar, and white rum. However, in the 80s, everything was over-commoditized in the booze industry, and bartenders started using banana liqueur and triple sec, making the drink more expensive and harder to make. This article provides a simple frozen banana daiquiri recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

2 oz. white rum

0.5 oz. fresh lime juice

0.5 oz. simple syrup

1 soft banana (sliced)

1 cup of ice

Cherry

Most decent white rums are going to work here. You can use lightly aged rum (no more than four years) if you want to add a little spice to the mix. The rest is pretty straightforward stuff.

Instructions:

Prechill the glass (crucial to keep the drink’s integrity). Add the rum, simple syrup, lime juice, and banana to the blender. Top with ice and blend until fully creamy and mixed with fine ice left. Pour the contents into a waiting glass and top with a cherry. Serve.

This drink is so refreshing while feeling healthy, thanks to the banana. The best part is that you still get the lightness of a fresh and vibrant classic daiquiri with every sip. It’s not heavy even though it’s blended and a tad creamy thanks to the banana. It’s still fresh and fun with a deep daiquiri vibe that’s accented by sweet banana depth.

So, if you are looking for a simple yet delicious cocktail, try making a frozen banana daiquiri at home. It is way easier than you probably think, and it will always put a smile on your face.

Frozen Banana Daiquiri Recipe Banana Daiquiri Cocktail Best Banana Daiquiri Recipe Frozen Banana Cocktail Banana Rum Cocktail Recipe

News Source : Zach Johnston

Source Link :The Best Frozen Banana Daiquiri Cocktail Recipe/