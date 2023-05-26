“Frozen Banana Daiquiri Recipe”: The Ultimate Recipe for Frozen Banana Daiquiri Cocktail

The Frozen Banana Daiquiri: A Simple Yet Delicious Cocktail
The frozen banana daiquiri is a Cuban icon in the cocktail world. It is a simple mix of fresh banana, fresh lime, sugar, and white rum. However, in the 80s, everything was over-commoditized in the booze industry, and bartenders started using banana liqueur and triple sec, making the drink more expensive and harder to make. This article provides a simple frozen banana daiquiri recipe that you can make at home.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. white rum
- 0.5 oz. fresh lime juice
- 0.5 oz. simple syrup
- 1 soft banana (sliced)
- 1 cup of ice
- Cherry
Most decent white rums are going to work here. You can use lightly aged rum (no more than four years) if you want to add a little spice to the mix. The rest is pretty straightforward stuff.
Instructions:
- Prechill the glass (crucial to keep the drink’s integrity).
- Add the rum, simple syrup, lime juice, and banana to the blender. Top with ice and blend until fully creamy and mixed with fine ice left.
- Pour the contents into a waiting glass and top with a cherry. Serve.
This drink is so refreshing while feeling healthy, thanks to the banana. The best part is that you still get the lightness of a fresh and vibrant classic daiquiri with every sip. It’s not heavy even though it’s blended and a tad creamy thanks to the banana. It’s still fresh and fun with a deep daiquiri vibe that’s accented by sweet banana depth.
So, if you are looking for a simple yet delicious cocktail, try making a frozen banana daiquiri at home. It is way easier than you probably think, and it will always put a smile on your face.
News Source : Zach Johnston
Source Link :The Best Frozen Banana Daiquiri Cocktail Recipe/