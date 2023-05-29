Frozen Irish Coffee recipe: The internet is buzzing over the Frozen Irish Coffee recipe from the NY Times

Why the New York Times’ Frozen Irish Coffee Recipe Misses the Mark

Back in March, in the lead up to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the New York Times cooking platform tried their hand at making a frozen Irish coffee to show their love for the Irish recipe. And while their recipe looks delicious, many were quick to point out that it was, in no way, an Irish coffee.

What’s in the Traditional Irish Coffee?

The traditional Irish coffee is an iconic drink that has been enjoyed for decades. It’s made with brown sugar, whiskey, coffee, and whipped cream that will then float on top of the drink. The combination of these ingredients creates a rich and warming beverage that is perfect for cold winter nights.

What’s Wrong with the New York Times’ Recipe?

The New York Times’ recipe consisted of ice-cream, milk, cold brew, brandy, coffee liqueur, poured over ice and blended up. While the fact that it’s iced and not hot is an immediate red flag (although as an iced coffee lover, not a complete turn off), the addition of ice cream, milk and brandy, and the lack of whiskey and whipped cream, makes this recipe a far cry from the traditional Irish coffee.

Reactions to the Recipe

As expected, the New York Times’ recipe received a lot of criticism from people who love the traditional Irish coffee. One person said “delicious, but not Irish. It’s a St. Patrick’s Day Fail” while another likened the drink to something from France, saying, “this is more a French coffee with the brandy.” Another commented saying, “Where is the Irish in this? Sounds delicious, but this isn’t an Irish coffee anything.”

Conclusion

While the New York Times’ frozen Irish coffee recipe may be delicious, it misses the mark when it comes to the traditional Irish coffee. It’s important to remember the heritage and culture behind certain recipes and not to deviate too far from the original recipe. However, there’s no harm in experimenting and creating new variations of classic recipes, just as long as they’re not marketed as the original recipe.

News Source : Katy Thornton

Source Link :This NY Times Frozen Irish Coffee recipe has the internet in meltdown at the moment/