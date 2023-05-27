Frozen Shoulder Treatment: Effective Treatment Options for Frozen Shoulder at One Body LDN Physiotherapy

Are you experiencing pain and stiffness in your shoulder joint, limiting your range of motion? If yes, then you might be suffering from a frozen shoulder, also known as adhesive capsulitis. It is a frustrating condition that can interfere with your daily activities and affect your quality of life. In this article, we will provide you with an overview of frozen shoulder, its causes, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, and non-surgical treatment options, including physiotherapy in London and NHS options.

Overview

Overview

What is frozen shoulder?

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a painful and stiff condition of the shoulder joint. It may result from injury or inflammation of the joint capsule, causing scar tissue buildup and limited mobility. Physiotherapy in London, medication, and surgery are treatment options. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital for full recovery.

Who is at risk?

Frozen shoulder can impact anyone, but it is prevalent in women over 40 and those with medical conditions like diabetes or thyroid issues. The risk also increases if someone has had previous shoulder injuries, surgeries, or prolonged immobilization of the shoulder joint. Early detection and treatment are crucial to avoid long-term pain and stiffness.

Signs and symptoms

Frozen shoulder manifests as pain, stiffness and limited range of motion in the shoulder joint due to injury, overuse or even underlying medical conditions like diabetes. Physiotherapy and medications (including corticosteroids) are the primary treatment modes while surgery is reserved for severe cases. Timely intervention is key to improve quality of life.

Diagnosis and tests

To diagnose frozen shoulder, doctors first conduct a physical examination and check the medical history. Further testing such as X-rays or MRI scans are done to rule out other conditions and confirm the diagnosis. A key part of treatment is accurately diagnosing it so that the right treatment plan can be recommended.

Non-surgical treatments

Non-surgical treatments for frozen shoulder involve a variety of options including physiotherapy exercises and stretches which can help reduce pain while improving mobility. Manual therapy techniques such as massage or joint mobilization have also been known to stimulate movement by breaking down scar tissue. Patients might also benefit from anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or corticosteroid injections that are specially designed to alleviate stiffness and swelling in the shoulder joint. Alternative treatments like acupuncture or chiropractic care have proven effective in cases of adhesive capsulitis or arthritis but always make sure to consult a physician before trying any new therapy.

Injections

Your healthcare provider might suggest corticosteroid injections for reducing inflammation and pain in frozen shoulder treatment. Hyaluronic acid injections aim to improve joint mobility and lessen pain while Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections can stimulate healing and tissue regeneration. It’s important to discuss the benefits and risks of each injection type with your healthcare provider.

Stretching

To alleviate the stiffness and pain associated with adhesive capsulitis or frozen shoulder, incorporating stretching exercises like pendulum stretches, cross-body stretches, and wall walks into your routine can be an effective approach. Performing these exercises regularly under the guidance of a London physiotherapist or physical therapist can lead to better range of motion in your shoulder joint.

Thawing

After diagnosis, frozen shoulder treatment involves stages such as injections, stretching exercises, and thawing to regain mobility in the shoulder joint. Thawing requires consistent physiotherapy exercises using passive and active-assisted range-of-motion techniques along with strengthening exercises. This process aims to increase the range of motion in the shoulder joint while reducing pain and improving function.

Rotation exercises

Gentle rotation exercises are an integral part of treating frozen shoulder. These movements aid in restoring mobility and alleviating pain while reducing stiffness in the shoulder joint. Physiotherapists in London suggest performing these stretches regularly either at home or under their guidance to improve your range of movement and relieve stiffness. Start your treatment today with a professional London physiotherapist for the best results.

Surgical options

Various surgical options are available for treating frozen shoulder stiffness. Minimally invasive arthroscopic capsular release involves using a small camera to diagnose and treat issues within the joint capsule. Manipulation under anesthesia breaks down scar tissue to enhance flexibility while open capsular release is used in severe cases where a larger incision is needed to release the tightened capsule. Lastly, total shoulder replacement is considered a last resort for severe pain relief.

Arthroscopy

A less invasive way of treating frozen shoulder is through arthroscopy- a surgical procedure involving a small incision to insert a tiny camera into the joint to remove any scar tissue or adhesions causing pain and stiffness. Arthroscopy’s much faster recovery time makes it an ideal alternative to open surgery. If you’re suffering from unbearable shoulder pain and stiffness due to adhesive capsulitis or arthritis-related conditions like Parkinson’s disease or hyperthyroidism, consult with your London physiotherapist or GP about shoulder arthroscopy as an option.

Physiotherapy and NHS options

Physiotherapy and NHS options are non-surgical treatments for adhesive capsulitis or frozen shoulder which include custom exercises and stretches along with steroid injection and pain relief medication. It is an effective option to alleviate stiffness in the shoulder joint and improve the range of motion without undergoing surgery. Physical therapists use techniques such as ultrasound therapy to improve flexibility in tendons and connective tissue. The NHS may offer physiotherapy in London as a treatment option depending on medical history.

GP referral

If you’re feeling stiffness and shoulder pain, make sure to consult your GP first. You might need a referral to a physical therapist who can suggest stretching exercises that will help you regain much-needed movement. In addition, you can opt for other non-surgical treatments like steroid injections or painkillers for adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder). Surgery is not always necessary but arthroscopy can be considered in severe cases.

Anatomy considerations

Frozen shoulder or adhesive capsulitis results from inflammation and thickening of the capsule surrounding the shoulder joint. Physiotherapy is a common treatment option for improving range of motion, while steroid injections provide pain relief. Manipulation may also be used to treat frozen shoulder. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen may be prescribed for inflammation.

Conclusion

Frozen shoulder is a debilitating condition that causes pain and stiffness in the shoulder joint. It can affect anyone, but it is prevalent in women over 40 and those with medical conditions like diabetes or thyroid issues. Physiotherapy in London, medication, and surgery are treatment options. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital for full recovery. Seeking treatment early is crucial for pain relief and faster recovery time. If you are experiencing symptoms of frozen shoulder, consult with your GP or a professional London physiotherapist to explore your treatment options.

