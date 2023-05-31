“Frugal millionaire”: The Frugal Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Things I Refuse to Waste My Money and Time On at 39 Years Old

My Journey to Becoming a Self-Made Millionaire Through Real Estate Investing and Passive Income

My journey to becoming the first self-made millionaire in my family came from a desire to spend more time with family. Building passive income streams has allowed me to work less and be present more with my wife and our two children. Being frugal and keeping my savings safe has also helped. But living frugally doesn’t just mean spending less or buying the cheapest things; it’s about being more intentional and not being reckless.

Five Things I Refuse to Spend My Money and Time On

Here are five things I refuse to spend my money and time on:

1. I Never Buy a New Car

Cars often depreciate to about 60% of their original purchase price within the first five years, which is why I can’t justify spending that much money knowing the value will only depreciate. Insurance premiums for new cars are generally more expensive than those for used cars. That’s why I prefer to buy a used car that is a few years old and has less than 100,000 miles.

2. I Never Buy Fast Fashion Items

I don’t think much about my clothes. I keep a small closet of simple, timeless clothes. If I’m going casual, I’ll wear blue jeans with a T-shirt or polo. If I’m going to a formal event, I’ll wear a suit and tie. I buy new items only when I need to replace clothes with holes disabled by normal wear and tear. One of the most important things I teach my kids how to take care of their belongings and make them last.

3. I Never Buy More Food Than I Need

I’m very intentional about my grocery shopping list, and we always plan our meals according to what we already have at home. I also don’t like to throw away food that can be saved for the next day. If I’m at a restaurant and can’t finish everything in one go, I’ll take the rest home. I consider it a bargain if I can get two meals for the price of one. Being frugal doesn’t mean just buying whatever is cheap. It’s not worth sacrificing quality just to save a few dollars. If I’m looking to buy an investment item like a mattress, sofa or refrigerator, I’ll do research and read all the product reviews. I’ve owned things that may have survived many uses because they were constantly replaced because they were poorly made.

4. I Outsource Simple Tasks

One of my favorite pastimes when I owned my first home was mowing the lawn. I took pride in taking care of it. But it was tedious and time consuming. Now I have a landscaping company that comes once a week to mow my lawn. I am able to use the extra time I saved with my family. Teach my kids to code, play guitar with them, or take them to the zoo. The lesson here is simple: assigning and paying people to do tasks (even if they are simple tasks) is often worth the money. It gives you time to do more meaningful things.

5. I Never Stop Learning

One of the keys to success is continually learning. Whether it’s reading books, attending seminars, or taking courses, I always seek to improve my knowledge and skills. By staying up to date with the latest trends and developments in my field, I am able to make better decisions and stay ahead of the competition.

Conclusion

Living frugally and being intentional with your spending can lead to financial success and more time with loved ones. By avoiding unnecessary expenses, outsourcing simple tasks, and continually learning, you can achieve your financial goals and live the life you want.

Jonathan Sanchez is the co-founder of Parent Portfolio, a website that helps families grow wealth and raise financially responsible kids. Follow him on Twitter @TheParentPort.

