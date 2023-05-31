Fruit Pie Recipe: Recipe for a Delicious Summer Fruit Pie

The Perfect Summer Dessert: Fresh Berry Pie

Summer is the season of fresh, juicy berries, and what better way to enjoy them than in a delicious pie? This recipe for fresh berry pie is not only delicious but also healthy, with a crust made from raw almonds and dates and a filling packed full of nutritious fruits.

Ingredients

For the pie crust:

1 cup raw almonds (or a combination of almonds and walnuts)



1 tablespoon ground flax seeds



1 cup dates, pitted



2 tablespoons unsweetened, shredded coconut, optional

For the filling:

2 ripe bananas, sliced



1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice



2 kiwis, peeled and sliced



1 quart organic strawberries, sliced



1 pint blueberries and/or blackberries



1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla soy, hemp or almond milk



1 1/4 cups frozen strawberries (or an additional pint fresh organic strawberries)



2 medjool or 4 regular dates, pitted



2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint leaves, if desired

Instructions

To make the pie crust, place almonds in a food processor or high-powered blender and process until finely ground. Add ground flax seeds and dates and process until dates are well blended and mixed. Remove from food processor and if desired, hand-knead in the shredded coconut. Add a small amount of water if needed to hold mixture together. Press into a pie plate (see note) to form crust. To make the filling, spread bananas on the crust, pressing down slightly. Sprinkle lemon juice over the bananas. Place kiwis, strawberries and blueberries over the bananas. If desired, reserve some fruit to decorate the top of the pie. In a high-powered blender, blend non-dairy milk, frozen strawberries, dates and mint until smooth. Pour mixture over the fruit. Decorate with additional fruit as desired. Cover and freeze for at least two hours before serving. Allow to thaw for about 15 minutes before serving.

Note: A 9-inch pie plate works well for 8 servings.

This fresh berry pie is not only delicious, but it is also packed full of nutrition. The almonds and flax seeds in the crust provide healthy fats and protein, while the dates add natural sweetness. The filling is a rainbow of colorful fruits, each one providing its own unique set of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The addition of fresh mint leaves adds a refreshing burst of flavor to tie everything together.

Whether you are hosting a summer dinner party or just want to enjoy a sweet treat on a warm evening, this fresh berry pie is the perfect way to end a memorable meal. So grab some fresh berries from your local farmer’s market and get baking!

