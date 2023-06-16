Fruit vendor Nilo Alllanic Barbientos dies in a car accident in Minglanilla, Cebu

Nilo Alllanic Barbientos – victim : Fruit vendor dies in road accident in Minglanilla, Cebu, victim identified as Nilo Alllanic Barbientos

The article features a picture of Minglanilla, Cebu, with a fruit vendor driving a Suzuki multicab pick-up who died in an accident in front of Tungkop Elementary School. The victim was identified as Nilo Alllanic Barbientos, 63, from Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, while his companion, Alfredo Solon, 45, was injured. The accident happened when the multicab’s left front tire suddenly burst, causing Barbientos to lose control of the steering wheel and hit the traffic cones on the road until he crashed into an incoming Toyota High Ace van driven by Joel Inso Alulod. Barbientos was trapped in front of the vehicle, and it took a few minutes for the rescue personnel to free him. The article concludes with a disclaimer and forum rules.

Read Full story : Fruit vendor dies in Minglanilla road accident /

News Source : SUNSTAR

