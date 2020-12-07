Fsu Student Death : William Proctor of Tallahassee Passed Away.
Students and friends of William Proctor, a student of the Florida State University are paying tribute to him on social media after it was announced that the student has died.
Details of his cause of death has not been revealed to the general public .
Reacting to his death, Drew Leopard wrote on Facebook.
Will Proctor, without a doubt one of the best friends I will ever have. You are going to be missed by so many, thanks for putting smiles on faces everywhere you went. I’ll miss you brother, you sure lived one hell of a life.
Sending lots of love. The memories of you guys make my teacher heart full .
