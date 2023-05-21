“FTSE 100 high yield stocks”: What is the count of FTSE 100 stocks with yields of 8% or higher?

Investing in Sustainable Dividend Yields on the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index has several stocks that offer attractive dividend yields, with some even exceeding double the average yield of 3.6%. However, investors must exercise caution as not all high-yielding dividends are sustainable. Therefore, it is essential to explore what makes a dividend yield sustainable and examine the biggest sustainable yields on the FTSE 100.

What is a Sustainable Dividend Yield?

A sustainable dividend yield is a financial metric that measures the number of times a company can pay dividends to its shareholders from its earnings. A coverage ratio above two is considered healthy. However, it is important to note that cash flow is important, and some companies may generate little income for several years. In such a case, dividend coverage could vary considerably year to year. Therefore, it is also crucial to consider companies with lower dividend coverage ratios but have strong cash flow.

The Biggest Sustainable Dividend Yields on the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index has several stocks that offer sustainable dividend yields, some exceeding 8%. However, some of these stocks may not offer much in the form of share price growth and do not engage in share buybacks. Here are the six stocks on the FTSE 100 currently offering dividend yields above 8%:

1. M&G – 9.8%

2. Vodafone – 9.6%

3. Phoenix Group – 8.9%

4. Legal & General – 8.2%

5. British American Tobacco – 8.1%

6. Glencore – 8.0%

Investing in Sustainable Dividend Yields

Of the six stocks, Phoenix Group and Legal & General are already part of the portfolio. While they offer little share price growth historically, they present an opportunity for investors to buy in at a discount. Glencore is also a company with a dividend coverage ratio around 1.8, making it an attractive option. However, the mining sector is volatile, especially with changing narratives about economic growth in the future.

On the other hand, British American Tobacco trades with low multiples and a high dividend yield due to concerns about regulatory changes that could profoundly impact the business. Therefore, it may not be the best option for investors looking for sustainable dividend yields.

In conclusion, investing in sustainable dividend yields on the FTSE 100 requires careful consideration of the company’s financial metrics, cash flow, and potential risks. By conducting thorough research, investors can identify companies with reliable dividends and potential for long-term growth.

