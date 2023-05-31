“FUBAR”: The Mother and FUBAR Dominate Netflix Top 10 Chart (Week of May 22)

Netflix Releases Weekly Chart of Top Movies and TV Series

Netflix has released its weekly chart of the most popular movies and TV series on the streaming platform, with the Jennifer Lopez action-thriller “The Mother” remaining in the top spot of the Top 10 English film chart for the third week in a row. However, the big news this week is the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the streaming platform in the rare live-action series “FUBAR,” which debuted as the most-viewed series of the week with 88.9 million hours viewed, entering the Top 10 in 90 countries and becoming the #1 watched series in the US, Canada, and dozens of other countries around the globe.

On the TV series front, the “All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” spin-off series “XO, Kitty” was the most-watched series in most countries, including India, Egypt, much of Latin America, and a few East European countries, with its first season receiving 63.8 million viewing hours last week. The “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte” dropped to third place with 42.9 million hours viewed, followed by Season 6 of “Selling Sunset” with 33.3 million viewing hours, and the first season of the most recent iteration of “S.W.A.T.”.

In the movie category, “The Mother” added another 34.7 million viewing hours, remaining the #1 watched movie in most of Europe, Australia, and a few Asian countries. The surprise entry into the Top 10 was Lance Hool’s 2020 romance “2 Hearts,” starring Jacob Elordi from “The Kissing Booth,” with 19.3 million hours viewed as the #1 movie in much of Latin America. The Netflix documentary “Victim/Suspect” entered the charts in sixth place with 6.6 million hours viewed, but the rest of the film chart was made up of older movies, as well as the recent Sony thriller “Missing.”

On the non-English language chart, the Polish action-adventure “Mother’s Day” topped the chart with 24.2 million hours viewed, followed by other new foreign films such as “Blood & Gold” from Germany with 13.8 million hours viewed and the Spanish horror film “Tim & Tina” with 12.7 million viewing hours. The Spanish thriller series “Muted” moved into the top position with 46.5 million hours viewed as the #1 watched series in Spain, Italy, Serbia, and Uruguay.

Looking ahead, the second half of the fourth season of “Manifest” and the third season of the Spanish series “Valeria” will hit the streaming platform this Friday, along with the Indian series “Scoop.” Movie-wise, the Danish film “A Beautiful Life” will hit Netflix on Thursday, and from the Philippines, the rom-com “Missed Connections.”

Overall, the weekly chart highlights the continued popularity of established series such as “The Mother” and “Bridgerton,” as well as the success of new series such as “FUBAR” and “XO, Kitty.” It also shows the diversity of the Netflix audience, with shows and movies from different countries and languages making the charts. The coming weeks will reveal whether the new releases can compete with the returning favorites.

Netflix Top 10 The Mother FUBAR Weekly Netflix Charts May 22 Netflix Rankings

News Source : Edward Douglas

Source Link :Netflix Top 10 (Week of May 22): The Mother and FUBAR top the charts/