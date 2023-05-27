Fuel tanker driver Blessing Nhira dies in Bulawayo accident

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Blessing Nhira, a 39-year-old fuel tanker driver from Uplands Waterfalls in Harare, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred yesterday in Bulawayo along the Bulawayo-Harare highway, opposite Mzilikazi Barracks. According to Inspector Abednico Ncube, the Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson, the accident was caused by over speeding, which caused Nhira’s vehicle to veer off the road and overturn, spilling litres of petrol in the process.

“The now deceased was driving a fuel tanker that was loaded with petrol approximately 40 thousand litres along the Harare-Bulawayo road,” said Inspector Ncube. “He got trapped inside the truck and he died on the spot. The cause of the accident was due to over speeding.”

The accident resulted in the loss of approximately 20,000 litres of petrol. Environmental Management Agency Environmental Quality Officer Mr Frederick Maponga confirmed that 10,400 litres were recovered.