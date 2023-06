Dakota Embry, Escaped Wood County Prisoner Captured in Fostoria, has Died

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Dakota Embry, the escaped prisoner from Wood County who was captured in Fostoria. According to reports, Embry passed away due to natural causes while in custody.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Embry’s family during this difficult time.

Wood County prisoner escape Fostoria prisoner capture Dakota Embry death Ohio prison system Criminal justice system