Full Album: Human Souls – Attack (1994)

Attack – Human Souls (1994) FULL ALBUM Review

Attack, a German heavy metal band, released their second album, Human Souls, in 1994. The album consists of ten tracks, and it is a perfect representation of the band’s unique style of speed metal combined with power metal and thrash metal elements.

Tracklist

Intro Revolution Survival Fighting Man Human Souls Without You Heavy Metal Party Feeling Like A Stranger Rock This Place Outro

Album Review

The album starts with an instrumental Intro track that sets the mood for the rest of the album. Revolution is the first full track, and it hits hard with its fast-paced riffs and aggressive lyrics. Survival and Fighting Man keep the momentum going with their heavy guitar riffs and pounding drums.

The title track, Human Souls, is one of the standout tracks on the album. The track starts with a powerful guitar intro, and the vocals kick in with a fierce intensity. The lyrics deal with the struggles of life, and the chorus is a rallying cry for all those who feel lost and alone.

Without You is a slower track that showcases the band’s ability to create a more melodic sound. The track features a beautiful guitar solo that adds depth and emotion to the song. Heavy Metal Party and Feeling Like A Stranger are two tracks that will get your blood pumping with their fast-paced riffs and energetic vocals.

Rock This Place is a fun track that will make you want to jump up and down and headbang. The track features a catchy chorus that will stick in your head long after the song is over. The album ends with an Outro track that brings the album to a close with a haunting guitar riff.

Conclusion

Overall, Human Souls is an excellent album that showcases Attack’s unique style of heavy metal. The album is full of fast-paced riffs, pounding drums, and powerful vocals that will keep you engaged from start to finish. If you’re a fan of speed metal, power metal, or thrash metal, then Human Souls is an album that you need to check out.

“Human Souls Attack album review” “Attack band Human Souls tracklist” “Human Souls Attack album download” “Attack band members of Human Souls” “Human Souls Attack album lyrics analysis”