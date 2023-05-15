Full HD-4K Recording of Obituary’s Live Performance at El Corazon

Introduction

On the 20th of February 2020, Obituary hosted a live concert at El Corazon, Seattle, Washington. The concert was a massive success, with fans coming from far and wide to witness the legendary death metal band perform live. The event was recorded in FULLHD-4k resolution, and fans who couldn’t make it to the concert can now watch it on-demand. In this article, we’ll explore the highlights of the concert.

The Venue

El Corazon is a popular music venue located in Seattle, Washington. The venue has a capacity of 800 people, and it is known for hosting some of the most exciting live shows in Seattle. The venue has a rich history, having hosted some of the most iconic bands in the world, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden. Obituary’s performance at the venue was a testament to its reputation as one of the best live music venues in the world.

The Performance

Obituary’s performance at El Corazon was nothing short of spectacular. The band played a mix of classic and new tracks, much to the delight of the fans. The band’s energy was electric, and they kept the crowd engaged throughout the performance. John Tardy’s growling vocals were on point, and the band’s instrumental skills were impressive, with Trevor Peres and Kenny Andrews’ guitar riffs and solos leaving the crowd in awe.

Highlights

The concert had several highlights, including the opening track, Redneck Stomp, which set the tone for the rest of the show. The band then went on to perform classic tracks, including Chopped in Half and Turned Inside Out, much to the fans’ delight. The band also performed their new tracks, including A Dying World and Ten Thousand Ways to Die, which were well received by the fans.

The band’s performance of Slowly We Rot was a standout moment in the concert. The track is one of the band’s most iconic songs, and the crowd went wild when they heard the opening chords. The band’s performance of the track was intense, and it was clear that they were putting their all into the performance.

The concert’s finale was also unforgettable. The band closed the show with the classic track, Cause of Death, which left the crowd screaming for more. The band then returned for an encore, performing the track, Don’t Care, much to the delight of the fans.

Conclusion

Obituary’s live concert at El Corazon was a massive success. The band’s performance was electric, and they kept the crowd engaged throughout the show. The concert had several highlights, with the band’s performance of Slowly We Rot and the finale, Cause of Death, being the standout moments. Fans who couldn’t make it to the concert can now watch it on-demand in FULLHD-4k resolution, and it’s definitely worth watching. Overall, the concert was a testament to Obituary’s status as one of the best death metal bands in the world.

