Full HD-4K Recording of Obituary’s Live Performance at The Fonda Theatre

Obituary [LIVE] at The Fonda Theatre FULLHD-4k: A Night to Remember

On the evening of March 17, 2022, the legendary death metal band Obituary took the stage at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles for a night that will go down in history. With their signature sound and high energy performance, the band delivered a show that left fans in awe and solidified their place in the pantheon of heavy metal.

Opening Act: Grave

Before Obituary took the stage, the Swedish death metal band Grave warmed up the crowd with their own brand of brutal, heavy music. The band played several of their classic songs, including “Deformed,” “Soulless,” and “You’ll Never See.” The audience was clearly impressed with Grave’s intense and relentless performance, and the mosh pit grew more and more chaotic as the set went on.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As the lights went down and the crowd roared, Obituary emerged from the darkness and launched into the first song of the night, “Redneck Stomp.” From the very first note, it was clear that the band was firing on all cylinders. The guitars were razor-sharp, the drums thunderous, and John Tardy’s vocals were as powerful as ever. The audience responded with frenzied headbanging and moshing, and the energy in the room was electric.

The band continued to deliver one classic after another, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Internal Bleeding,” and “Cause of Death.” Each song was met with thunderous applause and even louder cheers, and the mosh pit showed no signs of slowing down. At one point, Tardy even paused to thank the crowd for their energy, saying, “You guys are the reason we keep doing this. We love you all.”

Throughout the night, the band’s musicianship was on full display. The guitar solos were blistering, the basslines were heavy and groovy, and the drums were relentless. Each member of the band clearly had a deep understanding of their craft, and they played together with a precision and intensity that left no doubt that they are one of the greatest death metal bands of all time.

As the night went on, the band continued to deliver hit after hit, including “Chopped in Half,” “Don’t Care,” and “Back to One.” The crowd sang along to every word, and the mosh pit grew more and more intense with each passing song.

The Encore

After more than an hour of non-stop heavy metal, Obituary left the stage to thunderous applause. But the crowd wasn’t ready to let them go just yet. After a few minutes of chants and cheers, the band returned to the stage for an encore.

The encore began with “Turned Inside Out,” a fan-favorite from the band’s classic album “Cause of Death.” The audience went wild as the band played the song with an intensity and energy that was unmatched. They followed it up with “I’m in Pain,” another classic that had the crowd singing along at the top of their lungs.

As the final notes of “I’m in Pain” rang out, Obituary took their final bows and left the stage for the last time. The crowd was left exhausted but exhilarated, having witnessed one of the greatest heavy metal shows of all time.

Conclusion

Obituary [LIVE] at The Fonda Theatre FULLHD-4k was a night to remember. The band delivered a performance that was nothing short of legendary, playing hit after hit with a precision and intensity that left the crowd in awe. From the opening notes of “Redneck Stomp” to the final chords of “I’m in Pain,” Obituary proved that they are one of the greatest death metal bands of all time. If you ever get the chance to see them live, don’t miss it.

1. Funeral

2. Death announcement

3. Memorial service

4. Eulogy

5. Condolences