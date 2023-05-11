Full House : The Full House Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Full House Cast: Where Are They Now?

It’s been over three decades since the beloved family sitcom Full House first aired on television, and the cast of the show has certainly come a long way since then. From child stars to seasoned actors, the Full House cast has had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. In this article, we’ll take a look at where the cast of Full House is now and what they’ve been up to since the show ended.

Bob Saget (Danny Tanner)

Bob Saget played the role of Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three young girls, on Full House. Since the show ended, Saget has continued to have a successful career in both television and film. He’s appeared in a number of movies, including Half Baked, Dirty Work, and The Aristocrats, and has also lent his voice to a number of animated series, including Family Guy and Robot Chicken. Saget has also continued to work in comedy, performing stand-up and hosting events like the annual Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis)

John Stamos played the role of Jesse Katsopolis, the rocker uncle who married Danny’s best friend, Becky, on Full House. Since the show ended, Stamos has continued to act in both television and film, appearing in shows like ER, Glee, and Scream Queens, as well as movies like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and A Very Merry Toy Store. Stamos has also continued to work on music, releasing a number of albums and performing with his band, The Beach Boys.

Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone)

Dave Coulier played the role of Joey Gladstone, Danny’s best friend and the lovable comedian on Full House. Since the show ended, Coulier has continued to work in television, appearing in shows like The Drew Carey Show, How I Met Your Mother, and Fuller House (the sequel series to Full House). Coulier has also continued to work in comedy, performing stand-up and hosting events like the annual Detroit Music Awards.

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner)

Candace Cameron Bure played the role of D.J. Tanner, the oldest of the three Tanner girls, on Full House. Since the show ended, Bure has continued to act in both television and film, appearing in shows like Make It or Break It and Fuller House, as well as movies like Faith, Hope & Love and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Very Foul Play. Bure has also become a successful author, writing a number of books on topics like parenting, faith, and healthy living.

Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner)

Jodie Sweetin played the role of Stephanie Tanner, the middle Tanner sister, on Full House. Since the show ended, Sweetin has had a number of personal struggles, including drug addiction and a difficult divorce. However, she has also continued to act in both television and film, appearing in shows like Hollywood Darlings and Fuller House, as well as movies like Port City and Singled Out. Sweetin has also become an advocate for addiction recovery and has written a book about her experiences, titled UnSweetined.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (Michelle Tanner)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played the role of Michelle Tanner, the youngest Tanner sister, on Full House. Since the show ended, the Olsen twins have largely retired from acting and have focused on their fashion careers. They launched their own luxury fashion brand, The Row, in 2006, and have since expanded to include other brands like Elizabeth and James and Olsenboye. The twins have also become known for their unique sense of style and have been named to numerous fashion lists and awards.

Lori Loughlin (Rebecca Katsopolis)

Lori Loughlin played the role of Rebecca Katsopolis, Jesse’s wife and Danny’s best friend, on Full House. Since the show ended, Loughlin has continued to act in both television and film, appearing in shows like 90210 and When Calls the Heart, as well as movies like Moondance Alexander and Garage Sale Mystery. However, Loughlin’s career has been overshadowed in recent years by her involvement in the college admissions scandal, which resulted in her serving two months in prison.

In conclusion, the cast of Full House has gone on to have varied and successful careers since the show ended. While some have continued to act and work in entertainment, others have pursued different paths, such as fashion and advocacy. Regardless of their individual paths, however, the Full House cast will always be remembered for their roles in this beloved family sitcom.