Full Movie: A Funeral in Texas

A Texas Funeral: A Dark Comedy

A Texas Funeral is a 1999 dark comedy film directed by W. Blake Herron. The film tells the story of a dysfunctional family, the Bravetts, who come together for a funeral. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Martin Sheen, Robert Patrick, Olivia d’Abo, and Joanne Whalley.

The Plot

The film opens with the death of the patriarch of the Bravett family, Bud. The family gathers at their home in Texas to mourn his passing and plan his funeral. However, the gathering quickly turns into a chaotic mess as old wounds are reopened, secrets are revealed, and tensions rise.

The Bravett family is dysfunctional to say the least. The family is made up of Bud’s wife, Stella (Whalley), his sons, Junior (Patrick) and Skipper (Sheen), and his daughter, Dorothy (d’Abo). Junior is a bitter man who has never forgiven his father for his past mistakes, Skipper is a drug addict who is struggling to get his life together, and Dorothy is a free-spirited artist who is trying to find her place in the world.

As the family prepares for the funeral, they are joined by a cast of eccentric characters, including Bud’s mistress, the local funeral director, and a mysterious stranger. The arrival of these characters only adds to the chaos, as secrets are revealed and tensions boil over.

The Themes

A Texas Funeral explores a number of themes, including family dysfunction, grief, and the nature of relationships. The film shows how the Bravett family’s dysfunction is rooted in their past and the mistakes that Bud made. The film also explores the different ways in which people deal with grief, as each member of the family copes with Bud’s death in their own way.

The film also examines the nature of relationships and how they can be both fragile and resilient. The Bravett family’s relationships are strained, but the film shows how the family members are able to come together and support each other in their time of need.

The Verdict

A Texas Funeral is a darkly comedic film that explores the complexities of family relationships and the nature of grief. The film is well-acted, with standout performances from Martin Sheen and Robert Patrick. The film’s pacing is a bit slow at times, but the humor and strong performances keep the audience engaged.

If you’re a fan of dark comedies and enjoy films that explore the complexities of family dynamics, then A Texas Funeral is definitely worth checking out.

