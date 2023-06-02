“Fullbacks for All Blacks”: Which Type of Fullback Should the All Blacks Select?

The All Blacks’ Fullback Dilemma: Playmaker or Strike Runner?

The All Blacks have been facing a constant dilemma when it comes to their fullback position. The team has an abundance of talent, but the mis-usage of their players has resulted in sub-optimal performances in the past few years. While all fullbacks are expected to be defensive rocks, the attacking perspective is where the waters become murky.

The team has been experimenting with dual playmakers, which has brought about their downfall since Japan. Will Jordan is the best at bringing it back, but he is not a 10-type distributor. As a result, the team has a second flyhalf starting ahead of him. The insistence on having dual playmakers has resulted in the All Blacks sacrificing their attacking spark for things they already possess.

There are two types of attacking fullbacks: the tactical maestro and the attacking spark. The tactical maestro excels in reading the game, providing strategic direction to the team, and making intelligent decisions on the field. They possess strong kicking abilities and are skilled at finding open spaces to relieve pressure or set up attacking opportunities. The attacking spark brings creativity and flair to the fullback position. They have exceptional running and evasive skills, making them a threat in open play and broken field situations. They have the ability to break through the defensive line, create overlaps, and exploit gaps in the opposition’s defence.

Beauden Barrett, also known as BB, has been playing as a fullback, but the team is unsure if he is a playmaker or a strike runner. BB’s natural ‘baller’ archetype suits fullback in terms of an all-rounded attacker, but why not have the quickest guy from a counter-attacking prospect? The team wants him to act as a connective element in the backline, a second kicking option. However, BB is not a floating organiser and facilitator, which is a role archetype rarely found in rugby due to its niche nature and its demands of skill, vision, and athleticism.

The All Blacks have sacrificed their attacking spark for things that they already possess. Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett could both be a ‘tactical maestro’ in technicality, with the passing/kicking ability to serve as the link-man in the dual/triple playmaker system the All Blacks seem to be adopting. Thus, Beauden Barrett should be the starting 10 if his skills and athleticism are crucial to running their system and not placed as a dovetail.

The All Blacks lacked the raw strike runner archetype in the previous few years. Their desire to use BB as a second playmaker has curtailed him utilising his agility and breaking ability. It seems that Jordie and DMac have both attacking elements, and thus specialist fullbacks should be deployed in France. The fullback position should be the pliable position, the spot of creativity that can be moulded into any role that suits the team’s style. Therefore, the team should choose the best fullback for the job and utilise their skills to their advantage.

In conclusion, the All Blacks need to choose between having a playmaker or a strike runner as their fullback. The team has too much talent, resulting in mis-usage of their players. The insistence on having dual playmakers has resulted in the team sacrificing their attacking spark for things they already possess. The team should choose the best fullback for the job and utilise their skills to their advantage. The fullback position should be the spot of creativity that can be moulded into any role that suits the team’s style.

