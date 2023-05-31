fullscreen Android app: A Beginner’s Tutorial on How to Set an App to Fullscreen in Android Studio using Java at Code Conference

How to Set App in Fullscreen Beginner Tutorial Android Studio Java

As a beginner in Android app development, it is essential to learn how to set your app in fullscreen. This feature ensures that your app occupies the entire screen of the device, providing a better user experience. In this tutorial, we will guide you on how to set your app in fullscreen using Android Studio Java.

Step 1: Create a new project

The first step is to create a new project in Android Studio. To do this, open Android Studio and click on “Start a new Android Studio project.” Fill in the necessary details such as the project name, package name, and language. Click on “Finish” to create your project.

Step 2: Create a new Activity

After creating your project, the next step is to create a new activity. To do this, right-click on the “app” folder in the “Project” tab and select “New” > “Activity” > “Empty Activity.” Give your activity a name and click on “Finish.”

Step 3: Set the activity to fullscreen

To set your activity to fullscreen, you need to modify the activity’s layout file. Open the activity_main.xml file in the “res” > “layout” folder. Replace the default code with the following:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?> <RelativeLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:background="@android:color/white"> <RelativeLayout android:id="@+id/fullscreen_content" android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:visibility="visible"/> </RelativeLayout>

This code sets the root layout as a RelativeLayout and adds a child RelativeLayout with an ID of “fullscreen_content.” This RelativeLayout will be used to display your app’s content.

Step 4: Set the activity to immersive fullscreen

To set your activity to immersive fullscreen, you need to modify the activity’s Java file. Open the MainActivity.java file in the “java” > “com.example.yourappname” folder. Add the following code to the onCreate method:

@Override protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) { super.onCreate(savedInstanceState); // Set the activity to immersive fullscreen getWindow().getDecorView().setSystemUiVisibility( View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_IMMERSIVE | View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_FULLSCREEN | View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_HIDE_NAVIGATION | View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_LAYOUT_STABLE | View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_LAYOUT_HIDE_NAVIGATION | View.SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_LAYOUT_FULLSCREEN ); setContentView(R.layout.activity_main); }

This code sets the activity to immersive fullscreen by adding several flags to the system UI visibility. These flags hide the navigation bar, status bar, and other system UI elements, providing a more immersive experience for the user.

Step 5: Run your app

After completing the above steps, you can now run your app and see it in fullscreen mode. To run your app, click on the “Run” button in Android Studio, select your device or emulator, and click on “OK.” Your app will launch in fullscreen mode, and you can test it to see if it works as intended.

Conclusion

In conclusion, setting your app to fullscreen is an essential feature that improves user experience. With this tutorial, you can now easily set your app to immersive fullscreen using Android Studio Java. Remember to test your app thoroughly to ensure that it works as intended.

Source Link :How to set app in fullscreen beginner tutorial Android Studio Java || Code Conference ||/

