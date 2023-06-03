Akeiba Stanley (suspect) : Fulton County Deputy Arrested for Smuggling Contraband to YSL Defendant Christian Eppinger in Young Slime Life Trial

A Fulton County deputy named Akeiba Stanley has been arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial. She has been charged with reckless conduct, violation of oath of office, conspiracy to commit a felony, and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. Stanley was in communication with YSL defendant Christian Eppinger using an illegal cellphone and Instagram. Her bond has been set at $1 million, and it is unclear when she will be arraigned. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat released a statement condemning her actions. The YSL RICO case involves over a dozen members, with rapper Young Thug accused of being the ring leader and currently facing trial. Fellow rapper Gunna was also jailed for RICO charges but was able to get out after taking a plea deal. He is now being accused of snitching on Young Thug, which his legal team denies.

News Source : Hollywood Unlocked

