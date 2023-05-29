Fulton County shooting victim today : Man aged 48 dies from gunshot wounds in Fulton County

Fulton County shooting victim today : Man aged 48 dies from gunshot wounds in Fulton County

Posted on May 29, 2023

Fulton County shooting claims life of 48-year-old man today 2023.
A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in Fulton County, Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The police have not yet determined the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

  1. Fulton County shooting
  2. Man killed in Fulton County
  3. 48-year-old victim
  4. Gun violence in Georgia
  5. Crime news in Fulton County
Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply