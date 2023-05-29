Fulton County shooting victim today : Man aged 48 dies from gunshot wounds in Fulton County

Fulton County shooting claims life of 48-year-old man today 2023.
A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in Fulton County, Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The police have not yet determined the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.
News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com
