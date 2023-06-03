Fulton Deputy Arrested for Smuggling to YSL Trial Defendant

Akeiba Stanley, Fulton County deputy, suspected of smuggling contraband to defendant in YSL trial. : Fulton Deputy Arrested for Smuggling Contraband to YSL Trial Defendant

A Fulton County deputy has been apprehended for attempting to smuggle contraband into the jail for one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life trial. The incident is the latest in the YSL RICO case. Akeiba Stanley, the accused deputy, has been identified by @WSBTV as the perpetrator. Allegedly, Miss Stanley committed the crime.

News Source : msn.com

