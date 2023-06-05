“Fun events June 2021”: Top 5 Activities for the Upcoming Weekend (June 9-11)

Summer Festivals to Enjoy Across the United States

Summer is here, and it’s time to enjoy the warm weather and the fun outdoor activities. One of the best ways to experience the summer is by attending a festival. From food trucks to carnival rides, live music to craft fairs, festivals offer something for everyone. Here are some of the best summer festivals happening across the country.

Explore the City Festival

Location: Various locations

Date: June 8-10

Admission: Free

The Explore the City Festival is a three-day event that takes place in various locations across the city. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the city and enjoy all that it has to offer. The festival features food trucks, live music, a parade, and more. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, this festival is a great way to experience the city in a new and exciting way.

Blaine Summer Kick-Off Event

Location: Tom Ryan Park, Blaine

Date: June 10

Admission: Free

Blaine is hosting its first-ever summer kick-off event, and it’s sure to be a hit. The event features a wide array of food from different trucks, live music from local artists, and a craft fair in City Hall. Kids can climb aboard vehicles from SBM Fire Trucks, Walter’s Garbage Trucks, and the Blaine Police Department and participate in a kid’s garage sale. This is a great event for families and anyone looking to have some fun in the sun.

Hugo Summer Festival

Location: Hanifl Fields Athletic Park, Hugo

Date: June 9-11

Admission: Free

The Hugo Summer Festival is a three-day event that offers something for everyone. The festival features live music, pony rides, a parade, carnival rides, a craft fair, and more. A doubles cornhole tournament will also take place on Saturday ahead of a fireworks display. This is a great event for families and anyone looking to enjoy the summer weather.

Albertville Friendly City Days

Location: City of Albertville

Date: June 7-11

Admission: Free

The Albertville Friendly City Days is a five-day event that features a craft beer night with local breweries, a large parade, live music, and a city-wide garage sale. A fireworks display will occur on Friday at 10 p.m. This festival is a great opportunity to experience the small-town charm of Albertville while enjoying all the fun activities.

Stillwater Art Festival

Location: Union Alley, Stillwater

Date: June 9

Admission: Free

The Stillwater Art Festival is a one-day event that showcases the work of professional artists who have transformed Union Alley with multimedia art projects surrounding the restaurant patios on the street. A gallery owner, a teacher, and a World Snowsculpting Champion are all participants in the new display of local art in the once-forgotten alley. The alley will also feature live acoustic music and live art demonstrations. This is a great event for art lovers and anyone looking to experience something new and exciting.

In conclusion, summer festivals are a great way to enjoy the warm weather and the fun activities that come with it. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, there’s something for everyone at these festivals. So, get out there and enjoy all that summer has to offer!

