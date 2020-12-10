Craig James Death -Dead – Obituary : 13 year old son Craig James has Died .
13 year old son Craig James has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
The Salomon family is one of Lower Macungie’s most generous, loving, and supportive families. They have always put families and community first within the schools, on the sports field, fundraising, volunteering, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, or organizing events for the community’s children. On December 8th, 2020, tragedy hit the Salomon family with the sudden and unexpected passing of their eldest 13 year old son Craig James.
Source: Fundraiser by Jonathan Puliatte : In Memory of Craig James Salomon
