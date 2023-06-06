Fundraiser for Kara Lemons’ Family Following Tragic Accident Resulting in Loss of Life in Lake Charles, LA on June 4th

Kara Lemons Obituary

Kara Lemons, a resident of Lake Charles, LA, passed away on June 4 due to a tragic accident.

Kara was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She had a kind heart and a contagious smile that lit up any room she entered. Kara was passionate about music and loved to sing and play guitar in her free time.

The loss of Kara has left a deep void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her family and friends are devastated by her sudden passing and will miss her dearly.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in Kara’s memory to help support her family during this difficult time.

