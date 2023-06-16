Fundraiser Initiated for Infant Following Mother’s Death in DC Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following a targeted shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, a family is seeking help for their newborn granddaughter, Zailey, whose 22-year-old mother was killed in the incident. Zailey survived an emergency C-section and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with unexpected costs related to her care. The shooting occurred in two locations a few blocks apart, and the woman who was killed has been identified as Samya Gill of Fort Washington, Maryland. The incident was caught on camera, showing two men in a white sedan with assault rifles. Police are asking for anonymous tips from anyone with information about the shooting.

DC shooting fundraiser Newborn fundraiser Mother killed fundraiser Charity for newborn Support for shooting victim’s family

News Source : Samantha Gilstrap

Source Link :Fundraiser started for newborn after mother killed in DC shooting/