Fundraiser Initiated for Infant Following Mother’s Death in DC Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Following a targeted shooting in Southeast D.C. on Thursday, a family is seeking help for their newborn granddaughter, Zailey, whose 22-year-old mother was killed in the incident. Zailey survived an emergency C-section and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with unexpected costs related to her care. The shooting occurred in two locations a few blocks apart, and the woman who was killed has been identified as Samya Gill of Fort Washington, Maryland. The incident was caught on camera, showing two men in a white sedan with assault rifles. Police are asking for anonymous tips from anyone with information about the shooting.
- DC shooting fundraiser
- Newborn fundraiser
- Mother killed fundraiser
- Charity for newborn
- Support for shooting victim’s family
News Source : Samantha Gilstrap
Source Link :Fundraiser started for newborn after mother killed in DC shooting/