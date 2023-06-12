Fundraiser Initiated on GoFundMe for 14-Year-Old Fatally Shot in North Austin today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The family of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a shooting in north Austin last week has received support from a verified GoFundMe campaign. The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Austin Police Department after responding to a call at the Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartment Complex on East Howard Lane in the early hours of June 6. The victim, who suffered head trauma, was taken to a hospital where she later died. The campaign has raised over $3,400 of its $10,000 target as of Monday evening. The teenager reportedly died while trying to protect her five-year-old brother. Police have yet to identify or arrest any suspects and are urging anyone with information to contact the Homicide unit or the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program. There may be a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

News Source : K. Ann

Source Link :GoFundMe launched for 14 year old killed in north Austin shooting/