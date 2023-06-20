Fundraiser Set Up for Erin Mantia’s Funeral Expenses in Springfield, MO

Erin Mantia’s Obituary in Springfield, MO

Erin Mantia, age 26, of Springfield, MO, passed away on September 5, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1994, in Springfield, MO, to her parents, John and Linda Mantia.

Erin was a kind and caring person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Erin also loved animals, especially her dog, Luna.

She is survived by her parents, John and Linda Mantia; her brother, Michael Mantia; her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help cover the funeral expenses for Erin. Any assistance is greatly appreciated during this difficult time.

Erin will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace.

