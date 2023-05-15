Funeral and Burial of Murphy Afolabi: Honoring the Life of a Legend

Murphy Afolabi Funeral and Burial: A Tribute to the Late Nollywood Actor

Murphy Afolabi, a popular Nollywood actor, passed away on the 6th of June 2021. The news of his death came as a shock to many of his fans, friends, and colleagues who had come to love and appreciate his exceptional talent and contributions to the Nigerian movie industry. Murphy Afolabi’s funeral and burial were held on the 10th of June 2021, and it was a solemn event that brought together family, friends, and colleagues to pay their last respects to the late actor.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service was held at the popular St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Ikeja, Lagos State. The service was attended by many of Murphy Afolabi’s colleagues in the movie industry, including Saidi Balogun, Fathia Balogun, and Adebayo Salami. The church service was led by Reverend Father Anthony Oluwatosin, who delivered a moving sermon that focused on the importance of living a good life and leaving a positive legacy behind.

The Burial

After the church service, the burial procession moved to the Vaults and Gardens cemetery in Ikoyi, Lagos State. The burial was a private event that was attended by close family members and friends. The casket was draped with a Nigerian flag, and a wreath was placed on top of it as a mark of respect for Murphy Afolabi’s contributions to the Nigerian movie industry.

Tributes to Murphy Afolabi

Murphy Afolabi was a well-respected actor who had an impact on the Nigerian movie industry. His death was a loss to many of his fans, friends, and colleagues who had come to love and appreciate his exceptional talent. Many of his colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Saidi Balogun, a veteran Nollywood actor, wrote on his Instagram page:

“Murphy Afolabi was not just a colleague but a dear friend. He was a talented actor, and we had many great times on set. His death is a huge loss to the Nigerian movie industry, and he will be sorely missed.”

Fathia Balogun, another Nollywood actress, also expressed her sadness at the loss of Murphy Afolabi. She wrote on her Instagram page:

“Murphy Afolabi was a fantastic actor, and his death is a great loss to the Nigerian movie industry. He was a humble and kind-hearted person, and he will be missed.”

Murphy Afolabi’s Legacy

Murphy Afolabi’s death has left a void in the Nigerian movie industry. However, his legacy lives on through his many films and the impact he had on the industry. Murphy Afolabi was a talented actor who was passionate about his craft, and he left a mark on the industry that will not be forgotten.

Murphy Afolabi Funeral Video

The Murphy Afolabi funeral video is a moving tribute to the late actor. The video captures the solemn mood of the funeral procession, with mourners paying their last respects to the late actor. The video also shows the procession moving from the church service to the cemetery, with family members and friends carrying the casket to its final resting place.

Conclusion

Murphy Afolabi’s death was a great loss to the Nigerian movie industry. However, his legacy lives on through his many films and the impact he had on the industry. The funeral and burial were a fitting tribute to the late actor, with family, friends, and colleagues coming together to pay their last respects. Murphy Afolabi will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on through his many fans and the Nigerian movie industry.

