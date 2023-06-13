Nadia Tirado : Funeral Funds Grow for Antioch 18-Year-Old Shot to Death at Birthday Party

An 18-year-old woman named Nadia Tirado was killed and six others were wounded in a shooting that occurred at a birthday party in Antioch. An online fundraiser was launched to cover the funeral and other expenses for Tirado, and it reached over half of its goal of $30,000. The shooting took place after uninvited guests arrived at the party, sparking a conflict that resulted in gunfire. Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. The other wounded victims were between the ages of 18 and 20 and their injuries were not life-threatening. The shooting is the fourth homicide investigated by Antioch police this year. The fundraiser organizers expressed their heartbreak and desire to honor Tirado. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe used the shooting to reiterate his desire to fire some of the 44 officers involved in a racist-text scandal. The police department’s staffing issues are unclear, and it is unknown whether the shooting tied up the department’s resources from other calls.

News Source : Rick Hurd

