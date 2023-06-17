Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez : Funeral held for Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez, 8-year-old who died in U.S. Border Patrol custody

Anadith Danay Reyes Álvarez, an 8-year-old girl who died while in U.S. Border Patrol custody in Texas last month, was remembered by relatives and friends at a funeral home in the Bronx on Friday. The casket was surrounded by teddy bears, pink balloons featuring Minnie Mouse, and a Honduran flag. Anadith, a Panamanian national, was the daughter of Honduran parents. Pastor Arnold Ciego said during the service that they were not burying her, but planting her, so that future generations would know who she was. Anadith’s father shared that she was a kind girl who would always say “let’s help them” when she saw people in need on the street. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation into her death, and several medical providers involved in the incident have been prohibited from working in CBP facilities. Dr. David Tarantino, CBP’s top medical officer, has been temporarily reassigned. Anadith’s parents and two siblings were taken into custody near Brownsville, Texas, on May 9, and during a medical screening the next day, the family reported that she suffered from sickle cell anemia and heart disease. Despite her mother’s requests, medical personnel did not transfer Anadith to a hospital for higher-level care. The investigation found that medical personnel “failed to document numerous medical encounters, emergency antipyretic interventions, and administrations of medicine.”

News Source : Armando Garcia

