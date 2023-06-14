Funeral held for Glendale mother killed in domestic violence shooting, mourned by family and friends today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jordin Castillo, a 20-year-old single mother, was tragically killed by her ex-boyfriend, Rueben Xavier Rocha, in a domestic violence incident on June 4. Rocha reportedly broke into Castillo’s apartment and opened fire, killing her and injuring two others. Despite obtaining an order of protection, Castillo’s family is now advocating for greater awareness of domestic violence, noting that orders of protection may not be effective for everyone. Patricia Klahr, president of nonprofit Chrysalis, recommends developing a safety plan with an expert and having a to-go bag with essential items if planning to leave an abusive relationship. Domestic violence resources are available through organizations such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline and Chrysalis hotline.

Domestic violence awareness Funeral services for domestic violence victims Support for family of domestic violence victims Advocacy for victims of domestic violence Domestic violence prevention measures

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

Source Link :Loved ones hold funeral for Glendale mother killed in domestic violence shooting/