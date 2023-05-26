Funeral Mass for Maggie Faneuf at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Concord, NH on May 26, 2023.

Remembering Maggie Faneuf: A Celebration of Life

Funeral Mass Held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish

On a beautiful May morning, friends and family gathered at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Concord, New Hampshire to pay their final respects to Maggie Faneuf. The beloved community leader and philanthropist passed away on May 23, 2023, at the age of 79.

A Life Well-Lived

Maggie Faneuf will always be remembered for her tireless efforts to make the world a better place. She dedicated her life to helping those in need, and her philanthropic work touched countless lives throughout New Hampshire and beyond.

Born on March 14, 1944, in Manchester, New Hampshire, Maggie grew up with a passion for social justice and community service. She spent much of her life working to improve the lives of those around her, and her selfless dedication to others earned her numerous accolades and awards.

A Celebration of Life

Maggie’s funeral mass was a celebration of her extraordinary life and legacy. The service was led by Father John McCarthy, who spoke of Maggie’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering commitment to helping others.

The choir sang some of Maggie’s favorite hymns, and several of her close friends and family members shared memories and stories about her life. The eulogy was given by her son, Michael Faneuf, who spoke of his mother’s love for her family and her community.

Remembering Maggie’s Legacy

Following the funeral mass, a reception was held in Maggie’s honor. Guests were invited to share their memories of Maggie and to celebrate her life and legacy.

Many of Maggie’s charitable organizations were also present at the reception, including the New Hampshire Food Bank and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. Guests were encouraged to make donations to these organizations in Maggie’s memory, continuing her legacy of giving back to the community.

Final Thoughts

Maggie Faneuf will always be remembered for her selfless dedication to others. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the organizations she helped to create and support.

As we say goodbye to Maggie, we are reminded of the importance of community service and the impact that one person can have on the world. May her memory continue to inspire us all to make a difference and to live a life of kindness, generosity, and compassion.

