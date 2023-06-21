Funeral of Jake Hankins, Son and Brother of Car Crash Victims, Mourned by Family







Family Mourns the Loss of Son and Brother, Jake Hankins

The Hankins family is devastated by the loss of their beloved son and brother, Jake Hankins, who passed away in a tragic car crash. Jake was a kind and loving person who always put others before himself. He had a bright future ahead of him and was loved by all who knew him.

The family is in shock and deeply saddened by Jake’s sudden passing. They ask for privacy during this difficult time as they mourn their loss and try to come to terms with it.

A funeral service for Jake Hankins will be held at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, May 15th at 2pm. The family invites all who knew and loved Jake to attend and pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Jake Hankins. You will be forever missed.





