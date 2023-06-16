Funeral Service for Cpl. Shawn Kelly in Baton Rouge







Cpl. Shawn Kelly Funeral in Baton Rouge

The funeral services for Cpl. Shawn Kelly were held on Saturday in Baton Rouge. Kelly, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan, was honored with a full military funeral.

Family, friends, and fellow service members gathered at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church to pay their respects to the fallen hero. The service included a eulogy from Kelly’s commanding officer and a 21-gun salute.

Following the funeral, a procession made its way to the Louisiana National Cemetery where Kelly was laid to rest with full military honors.

Cpl. Shawn Kelly is survived by his wife and two children.





