Funeral Service for Donal Helton

Donal Helton’s Funeral Service

Introduction

The funeral service of Donal Helton was held on June 15, 2021, at St. Mary’s Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Donal Helton, a prominent businessman, philanthropist, and community leader, passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 68. The funeral service was attended by hundreds of people, including family, friends, colleagues, and community members.

Life and Achievements of Donal Helton

Donal Helton was born on March 6, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was the son of a local businessman and grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. Donal Helton attended Vanderbilt University, where he earned a degree in business administration. After graduation, he worked for several companies before starting his own business, Helton Enterprises, in 1985. Helton Enterprises grew to become one of the largest construction companies in the state of Tennessee, with projects ranging from residential homes to commercial buildings.

Donal Helton was not only a successful businessman but also a dedicated philanthropist. He donated millions of dollars to various charitable organizations, including the Nashville Children’s Hospital, the American Cancer Society, and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. He also served on the boards of several non-profit organizations, where he used his business acumen and leadership skills to make a difference in the community.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service of Donal Helton was a celebration of his life and achievements. The service began with a prayer, followed by a eulogy by his son, James Helton. James Helton spoke about his father’s love for his family, his dedication to his work, and his commitment to making a difference in the community.

The service also included several musical performances, including a solo by a local musician, and a choir led by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. The music was a fitting tribute to Donal Helton’s love for music and his support for the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.

The service ended with a closing prayer and a tribute from the pastor, who spoke about Donal Helton’s legacy and his impact on the community. The pastor encouraged everyone to carry on Donal Helton’s vision of making a difference in the world.

Conclusion

The funeral service of Donal Helton was a fitting tribute to a man who made a difference in the world. Donal Helton’s life and achievements serve as an inspiration to us all, to work hard, give back to our communities, and make a difference in the world. May he rest in peace.

