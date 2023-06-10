Funeral Service for Jacky Oh to Be Held Today at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church

Jacky Oh Funeral

Today, we gather in solemn remembrance of Jacky Oh, who has departed from this world. The Jackson Memorial Baptist Church is filled with mourners who have come to pay their last respects to a beloved friend, family member, and member of the community.

As we mourn Jacky’s passing, we remember the kindness, generosity, and love that he brought into our lives. We cherish his memory and hold him close in our hearts.

Let us take a moment to reflect on the impact that Jacky had on our lives and the lives of those around us. We are grateful for the time we had with him and for the memories that we will always carry with us.

May Jacky rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.

