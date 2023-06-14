Funeral Service Held for 14-Year-Old Victim of Fuller Park Shooting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The visitation for Pierre Johnson, the 14-year-old who was fatally shot in the Fuller Park neighborhood of Chicago, is scheduled for Wednesday. Pierre was visiting his family when an unknown gunman opened fire on multiple people, firing over 80 shots. Pierre was known to love baseball and had a kind heart; his smile could light up a room. The visitation will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Sabina Church, followed by a service at noon.

News Source : Jeramie Bizzle

Source Link :Visitation, service for 14-year-old killed in Fuller Park shooting/