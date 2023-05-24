Funeral Services for Maple Park IL Native Nicole Jonutz at Nicole Jones Funeral Home

Nicole Jonutz Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Maple Park Native

Early Life and Education

Nicole Jonutz was born on February 5, 1989, in Maple Park, Illinois to proud parents, Mark and Linda Jonutz. Growing up in Maple Park, Nicole was a bright and vivacious child who quickly made friends with everyone she met. She attended Kaneland High School in Maple Park where she was an active member of the school choir and was involved in various community service projects.

Career and Achievements

After graduating from high school, Nicole went on to attend Northern Illinois University where she earned a degree in nursing. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse who always put her patients first. Nicole worked at several hospitals throughout her career, including Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, Illinois, where she was highly regarded by her colleagues and patients.

Nicole was also an active member of her community, volunteering at local charities and participating in fundraising events for various causes. Her kindness and generosity were felt by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Personal Life and Legacy

Nicole was a devoted daughter, sister, and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and her infectious smile and positive attitude brightened the lives of those around her. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places and cultures.

Nicole’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, but her legacy will live on. She touched the lives of so many people, and her memory will continue to inspire kindness and compassion in those who knew her.

Nicole Jonutz Funeral Home

The funeral service for Nicole Jonutz will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Maple Park Funeral Home. The service will begin at 10:00 am and will be followed by a private burial at the Maple Park Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects to Nicole.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Nicole’s memory. Nicole was passionate about supporting cancer research, and the family believes that this would be a fitting tribute to her life.

Conclusion

Nicole Jonutz was a beloved member of the Maple Park community, and her passing has left a lasting impact on all who knew her. She will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and dedication to her patients and community. The funeral service for Nicole will be a celebration of her life, and a reminder of the positive impact that she had on the world around her.

