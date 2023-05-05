American Veteran Chris Campbell Honored by International Legion of Ukraine

The International Legion of Ukraine held a funeral service on Friday for American military veteran Chris Campbell, who was killed in the struggle to prevent the eastern city of Bakhmut from falling into Russian hands. Campbell served with the foreign volunteer unit of the International Legion of Ukraine, which was formed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The struggle for Bakhmut, which has been going on for more than eight months, is believed to have cost thousands of lives, though neither side has disclosed the number of casualties.

Campbell’s Ukrainian wife, Ivanna Sanina, was presented with the Ukrainian-flag-draped coffin after the flag was folded by Ukrainian regular army troops. Sanina, who is also a volunteer to provide aid to frontline troops, said that Campbell was “the bravest man I’ve ever known.” She added that she last saw him two days before his April 6 death in Kharkiv, and she could tell how hard the fighting in Bakhmut had been on him.

Campbell is one of at least nine Americans known to have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine, including another last month in Bakhmut. Two Canadian volunteers were also killed after Russian artillery hit their position. Russia now has possession of most of Bakhmut, which is located about 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

The struggle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the war, and the International Legion of Ukraine has been actively involved in the fight to protect the city. The unit is composed of foreign volunteers with prior military experience who have joined the Ukrainian forces to fight against Russian aggression.

The death of Campbell is a poignant reminder of the sacrifice made by foreign volunteers who have joined the Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian aggression. Their bravery and dedication to the cause of freedom and democracy in Ukraine are to be commended, and their sacrifice should never be forgotten. The International Legion of Ukraine has vowed to continue the struggle to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they will honor the memory of fallen heroes like Chris Campbell as they continue their fight.

