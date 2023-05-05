funeral Today : Funeral of 12-Year-Old Victim of Drive-By Shooting in Hartford Draws Family and Friends Together

Funeral Arrangements for Girl Killed in Drive-By Shooting Scheduled for Friday

Funeral arrangements have been made for 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce, who was tragically killed last month in a drive-by shooting in Hartford, Connecticut.

Visitation services will take place at the First Cathedral in Bloomfield on Friday at 11 a.m. The cathedral has also stated that they are accepting flowers in memory of Se’Cret.

Se’Cret was sitting in a parked car on Huntington Street when a shooter in another vehicle opened fire, hitting and ultimately killing her on April 20. Despite two other teens being arrested in connection with the incident, no one has been charged with Se’Cret’s death.

Tragedy Strikes Hartford

The death of Se’Cret Pierce has left the community of Hartford in shock and mourning. A young girl with her whole life ahead of her was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence.

Drive-by shootings have become all too common in certain areas, but it is heartbreaking when an innocent bystander, like Se’Cret, is caught in the crossfire. Her death is a reminder that we must continue to work towards creating safer communities and putting an end to senseless violence.

Remembering Se’Cret Pierce

Se’Cret was described by her family as a kind and loving girl who had dreams of becoming a teacher. Her death has not only left a hole in their hearts but in the hearts of the entire community.

As we mourn the loss of Se’Cret, we must also remember her life and the impact she had on those around her. Let us honor her memory by continuing to work towards a world where no child has to fear gun violence and where every child has the opportunity to achieve their dreams.

A Call for Justice

While Se’Cret’s family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes, the search for the person responsible for her death continues. It is important that justice is served in this case and that the individual responsible is held accountable for their actions.

We must all come together to help bring closure to Se’Cret’s family and to ensure that those responsible for her death are brought to justice. Until then, we will continue to mourn the loss of a young life taken too soon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.wfsb.com

Source Link :Loved ones gather for funeral of Hartford 12-year-old killed in drive-by shooting/