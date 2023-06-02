Funeral Video of DC Young Fly’s Late Partner Jacky

DC Young Fly’s Partner Jacky Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jacky, the partner of popular comedian and actor DC Young Fly. Jacky passed away on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021, leaving behind her loved ones and a grieving community of fans.

The Life of Jacky

Jacky was known for her vibrant personality, infectious smile, and unwavering support for DC Young Fly. The couple had been together for several years and often shared their love story on social media. Jacky was a proud mother to two beautiful children and was known for her strong work ethic and dedication to her family.

A Heartbreaking Loss

The news of Jacky’s passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. DC Young Fly shared the news of her passing on his Instagram page, where he posted a photo of the two of them together with the caption, “I’m lost for words right now. This one hit different. I love you so much, baby. Rest easy.”

Many fans and friends have expressed their condolences and shared memories of Jacky on social media. The outpouring of love and support has been a testament to the impact that she had on those around her.

Jacky’s Last Funeral Video

On August 14th, 2021, Jacky’s family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes at her funeral. DC Young Fly shared a video of the service on his Instagram page, captioning it, “I’m not even gonna try to explain how I feel. Just watch.”

The video shows a tearful DC Young Fly walking up to Jacky’s casket and saying his final goodbye. He then takes the microphone and delivers a heartfelt eulogy, sharing memories of their time together and expressing his love for her.

The funeral was a beautiful tribute to Jacky’s life, with family and friends coming together to celebrate her legacy. DC Young Fly’s tribute was a touching reminder of the impact that Jacky had on his life and the lives of those around her.

In Conclusion

The passing of Jacky has left a void in the hearts of many. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, unwavering love for her family, and her impact on the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with DC Young Fly, her children, and all those who knew and loved her during this difficult time.

