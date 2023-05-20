funeralmemorialnews-Preston Center Shooting: Funeral and Memorial News: Security Guard Killed in Shooting at Preston Center, Dallas

A security guard was shot and killed by a suspect attempting to break into cars at Preston Center West in Dallas on Friday afternoon. The suspect fled the scene in a gold Toyota Camry, and the investigation into the case is being led by the Dallas police department. The local community has been advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Read Full story : Preston Center Dallas Shooting, Leaves Security Guard Dead – funeralmemorialnews /

News Source : funeralmemorialnews

1. Preston Center Dallas Shooting

2. Security Guard killed in Preston Center Dallas

3. Funeral of Security Guard killed in Dallas shooting

4. Dallas Police investigate Preston Center shooting

5. Preston Center Dallas Shooting News Updates