“Fungal Brain Infection”: Cheap Plastic Surgery Linked to Fatal Fungal Brain Infection in Two Patients

Cheap Plastic Surgery in Mexico Linked to Fungal Meningitis Outbreak

Introduction

Two Americans have died from suspected fungal infections in their brains and spinal cords after traveling to Mexico for cheap plastic surgery. The surgeries were performed under epidural anesthesia in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. A further 18 people in the US are suspected to have contracted the infection or called fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures, including liposuction.

The Use of Epidurals in Surgery

Epidurals are often used in labor and delivery and other surgeries and involve injecting anesthetic directly into the spine – specifically into a space around spinal nerves called the epidural space. However, in this case, the use of epidurals has resulted in a fungal meningitis outbreak.

Clinics Linked to the Outbreak

At least two specific clinics have been linked to the fungal meningitis outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 are situated just across the border from Brownsville, Texas. The Mexican Ministry of Health shuttered both on May 13 and the CDC a list of 221 US patients who might be at risk for meningitis based on records of procedures at these clinics between January 1 and May 13.

Number of Exposed Patients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is monitoring another 206 who have potentially been exposed, the agency stated on last May 24. Three more patients not included on the list were identified by the CDC, bringing the total of Americans known to have been exposed to 224.

Conclusion

The outbreak of fungal meningitis in the US linked to cheap plastic surgery in Mexico is a reminder of the importance of choosing a reputable and safe provider for medical procedures. Patients should do their research thoroughly and ensure that the provider they choose has a track record of safety and quality. The use of epidurals in surgery should be carefully monitored to prevent further outbreaks of meningitis or other infections. It is crucial that all medical providers prioritize patient safety and take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of infections.

Fungal Brain Infection Cheap Plastic Surgery Medical Tourism Botched Plastic Surgery Invasive Fungal Infection

News Source : Arianti Widya

Source Link :Two Died from Fungal Brain Infection Linked to Cheap Plastic Surgery/