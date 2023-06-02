“Fungal Brain Infection”: Fungal Brain Infection Associated with Plastic Surgery in Mexico Claims Third American Life

THIRD American Dies from Fungal Brain Infection Linked to Plastic Surgery in Mexico

A third American has died from a fungal brain infection, contracted after undergoing cosmetic surgery in Mexico. Health officials believe that the individual contracted the infection from unsterilized equipment used in the procedure. This news comes after two Texan women died last week from the same infection after receiving discounted plastic surgeries in Matamoros, Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned that more than 200 Americans who traveled to clinics in Matamoros between January and May 13 could be at risk, and urged people to go to the nearest emergency room as soon as possible to be evaluated, even if they do not have symptoms.

The CDC is monitoring the condition of 185 more people who were given epidural anesthesia during plastic surgery carried out since January. However, hundreds more may have been affected due to Mexico’s booming medical tourism industry, which sees around 1.2 million Americans travel south for affordable care each year, and an even greater number of international patients.

The CDC and its equivalent in Mexico have asked the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the situation a health emergency. This could see the global agency deploy resources to track and isolate cases, quarantine contacts, and screen passengers at the border.

Recruiters lured hundreds of patients from across the world and 24 US states to the River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Mexico. Both facilities have now been closed. The procedures offered included liposuction, breast augmentation, and Brazilian butt lifts. The CDC believes that the unsterilized equipment used in these procedures may have caused the fungal meningitis outbreak.

Of the 200 Americans who traveled to Matamoros for cosmetic surgery, 25 have been diagnosed with meningitis. Two of the cases are not yet confirmed, 14 are suspected fungal meningitis, and 11 are probable. The patients reported symptoms including headaches, fever, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light.

The infection causes swelling of the protective lining around the brain and spinal cord, known as the meninges. Once symptoms kick in, meningitis can rapidly become life-threatening, warned the CDC. Test results from Mexican authorities have set off worries that a deadly fungal outbreak connected to clinics elsewhere in Mexico which happened earlier in the year will be repeated. Almost half of all patients diagnosed with meningitis died in that outbreak.

The CDC has called for the deadly fungal outbreak to be declared an international health emergency by the World Health Organization. This will help to coordinate resources and efforts to contain the outbreak and prevent further loss of life.

This news highlights the dangers of medical tourism, which offers highly discounted prices but poses risks because procedures are not as well regulated as in the US. The CDC is urging people not to travel to Matamoros for plastic surgery and to seek medical attention immediately if they have undergone cosmetic surgery in Mexico recently. This fungal meningitis outbreak highlights the need for more stringent regulation of the cosmetic surgery industry, both in the US and abroad.

