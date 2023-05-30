“fungal brain infection”: Mexico Clinics Linked to Two Fatalities and 500 Individuals at Risk of Fungal Brain Infection Following Cosmetic Surgeries

Fungal Brain Infection Linked to Cosmetic Surgery in Mexico

Health authorities suspect that over 500 people have been exposed to a fungal brain infection that has already killed two Americans. The victims travelled to clinics in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, this year to receive cosmetic surgery, including liposuction.

Contaminated Anesthetic

It appears that patients operated on in two specific Mexican clinics – River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 – had contaminated unaesthetic injected into their spinal column, resulting in a suspected outbreak of fungal meningitis. Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, causing a high temperature, headaches, a stiff neck and sensitivity to light.

Number of Affected Patients

The Mexican Ministry of Health shuttered the implicated clinics on May 13 and provided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with a list of 221 US patients who might be at risk for meningitis based on records of procedures at these clinics between January 1 and May 13, the US agency said. People from Mexico, Canada and Colombia have partaken as well. So far, the Mexican Ministry of Health has identified a total of 547 people at risk, based on a May 25 press release. The large majority of US nationals affected reside in the state of Texas, CDC epidemiologist Dallas Smith shared in a recent webinar update on the suspected outbreak, but its investigation spanned 24 states in total.

Investigation and Treatment

As of May 26, the CDC is investigating 199 people who might have been exposed to the contaminated epidural anaesthesia, 12 patients who have symptoms suggesting an infection to their central nervous system, and 10 it has said are probable cases of fungal meningitis. Each of these 221 people had undergone surgical procedures at either the River Side Surgical Center or Clinica K-3 in Matamoros from January 1 through May 13, according to the CDC. The vast majority – 205 – of American patients exposed to fungal meningitis were women, and the remaining 16 were male. On average, people visiting the two clinics were 35 years old, Dr Smith shared. Fungal meningitis can develop after a fungal infection is accidentally introduced during a medical or surgical procedure or spreads from somewhere else in the body to the brain or spinal cord, according to the CDC.

Public Health Emergency

Authorities in both the US and Mexico want the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider this new outbreak an emergency. They’ve asked the WHO to declare this outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), to get more international collaboration and funding to help respond to this outbreak. But this doesn’t mean that this fungal meningitis outbreak is of the same magnitude as the Covid-19 pandemic, which was considered a PHEIC from January 2020 to May 2023. Fungal meningitis can’t directly spread from person to person, so people won’t be at risk unless they underwent procedures at the two clinics.

Medical Tourism

Forbes reported that medical tourism from the US has continued to grow, with Americans flying in droves to other countries for surgical procedures. A rare bacterial infection linked to contaminated eye drops has also claimed the lives of four Americans this year.

Symptoms of Fungal Meningitis

It can take weeks for symptoms of fungal meningitis to develop, and they may be very mild or absent at first. Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, eyes being more sensitive to light (photophobia), and altered mental status or confusion.

Treatment and Prevention

Fungal meningitis is treated with oral medications and drugs injected through the vein. Treatment length can vary depending on the type of fungus. Although anyone can get fungal meningitis, people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk. Certain health conditions, medications, and surgical procedures may weaken the immune system. To prevent fungal meningitis, it is important to follow proper infection prevention and control practices.

Conclusion

The outbreak of fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic surgery in Mexico is a serious public health concern. It is important for people who have undergone procedures at the affected clinics to monitor their health and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms. Healthcare providers should also be vigilant in identifying and treating cases of fungal meningitis. To prevent future outbreaks, it is essential for medical facilities to follow proper infection prevention and control practices.

News Source : Eliza Loukou

Source Link :Two dead and 500 at risk of fungal brain infection after cosmetic ops at Mexico clinics/