Ficus is Recuperating from Transplanting Process

Identifying the Problem

After purchasing a Ficus elastica “tineke” from the nursery, the plant started showing signs of brown patches on its leaves. The problem appeared to be spreading, despite efforts to repot the plant and adjust its growing conditions.

Diagnosing the Issue

The brown patches were likely due to a fungal infection, which can occur when leaves are injured during handling and transplanting or experience a change in growing conditions.

Removing the infected leaves and applying a fungicide can help manage the disease. It’s important to note that such diseases are usually self-limiting, and the plant will shed the infected leaves on its own.

Managing the Problem

While the plant is growing new leaves, it’s doing so at a slow pace. Once the plant has established itself in its new environment, growth should resume.

It’s important to ensure the Ficus species receives at least six hours of direct sunlight a day to thrive. This plant is not an indoor, shade-tolerant species.

It’s also essential not to over-fertilise the plant. A dried-out root zone can cause residual fertiliser salts to burn the leaves.

Moth Caterpillars Largely Harmless to Yam Plants

The Issue at Hand

Yam farmers in the African continent have been reporting that moth caterpillars are causing damage to their crops.

Identifying the Culprit

The caterpillars in question are likely to be from the African yam moth (Euzophera species). While these insects can cause damage to the tubers of yam plants, they’re largely harmless to the plant itself.

Managing the Situation

Farmers can take steps to control the caterpillar population by using pheromone traps to attract and capture the adult moths. It’s also important to practice good agricultural practices, such as crop rotation and planting resistant varieties, to help prevent pests and diseases.

While the damage caused by the caterpillars may reduce the yield of yam crops, it’s important to note that the plants themselves are not typically harmed.

