“funniest celebrity bake off moments”: Top 10 Hilarious Moments of Celebrities in the Bake Off

Top 10 Funniest Celebrity Bake Off Moments

There’s something about watching celebrities attempt to bake that’s both hilarious and endearing. From burnt scones to collapsing cakes, the Great British Bake Off has provided us with some of the funniest moments in television history. Here are the top 10 funniest celebrity Bake Off moments.

10. Ed Balls’ Soggy Bottom

Former politician Ed Balls’ attempt at a lemon drizzle cake resulted in a soggy bottom that left judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry less than impressed. Balls took the criticism in stride and even joked about it on Twitter, earning him even more points in the humor department.

9. James Acaster’s Meltdown

Comedian James Acaster had a complete meltdown during his stint on the show, resulting in a cake that was so bad, even Hollywood couldn’t salvage it. Acaster couldn’t help but laugh at his own misfortune, making for a hilarious moment on television.

8. Johnny Vegas’ Meat Pie

Comedian Johnny Vegas’ decision to make a savory meat pie for his bake off challenge left the judges scratching their heads. The end result was a lumpy and unappetizing creation that had everyone in stitches.

7. Joanna Lumley’s Disastrous Biscuits

Actress Joanna Lumley’s attempt at making biscuits was met with disaster when she accidentally added salt instead of sugar to the mix. The judges’ reactions were priceless, and even Lumley couldn’t help but laugh at her own mistake.

6. Joe Lycett’s Bread Fail

Comedian Joe Lycett’s attempt at making bread ended in disaster when he failed to allow enough time for the dough to rise. The result was a dense and inedible loaf that had everyone in the tent in stitches.

5. Jennifer Saunders’ “Fondant Fiasco”

Actress Jennifer Saunders’ decision to make fondant fancies proved to be her downfall when she struggled to get them to set properly. The end result was a mess of melting fondant that had the judges in stitches.

4. Harry Hill’s “Catastrophic Creation”

Comedian Harry Hill’s attempt at making a “catastrophic creation” was exactly that, resulting in a cake that was lopsided, undercooked, and covered in questionable decorations. Hill’s sense of humor and self-deprecation made the moment all the funnier.

3. Vic Reeves’ “Cake in a Can”

Comedian Vic Reeves’ decision to make a cake in a can left the judges baffled and amused. The end result was an odd-looking creation that earned Reeves a place in Bake Off history.

2. Mel Giedroyc’s “Inappropriate Baking”

Host Mel Giedroyc’s decision to make “inappropriate baking” in the form of a phallic bread sculpture left judges and contestants alike in fits of laughter. Giedroyc’s infectious humor made the moment one of the funniest in Bake Off history.

1. Sue Perkins’ “Fondant Pig”

Host Sue Perkins’ attempt at making a fondant pig resulted in a creation that was both hilarious and adorable. Perkins’ sense of humor and talent for baking made the moment one of the most memorable in Bake Off history.

In conclusion, the Great British Bake Off has provided us with some of the funniest moments in television history, thanks in large part to the celebrities who have taken part in the show. From soggy bottoms to catastrophic creations, these moments will go down in history as some of the funniest Bake Off moments of all time.

