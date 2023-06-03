“G.I. Robot”: G.I. Robot: Unveiling the Mystery Behind DC’s Creature Commandos

G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos: Who is He and What to Expect?

Of all the characters in the seemingly endless DC multiverse, a tiny fraction of a percentage have ever been seen on the big screen. Everyone has their favorite cinematic Batman or Superman, but every comic book character is somebody’s favorite. That simple axiom has motivated creators like James Gunn to finally give a chance to lovable weirdos like G.I. Robot.

Who is G.I. Robot?

Six DC characters have used the name G.I. Robot. The one that appears in the limited imagery of Creature Commandos doesn’t exactly resemble any of them, but it does have a prominent “2” on its helmet. This strongly implies that it’ll be a new version of J.A.K.E. 2.

J.A.K.E. (the Jungle Automatic Killer Experiment) was an experiment of the mysterious Project M. M was created by Professor Mazursky, a scientist who decided that making soldiers who looked like monsters would intimidate their foes into submission. Project M is responsible for almost every member of the Creature Commandos. J.A.K.E. was created during World War II, in which he completed several missions on behalf of the US government.

J.A.K.E. is considerably stronger, faster, and more durable than any human. His left arm is a functional machine gun that fires torpedoes and anti-aircraft missiles. His senses can be tuned to detect almost any input. His boots conceal rockets that allow him to fly for brief periods.

J.A.K.E. 2 was airdropped into the Pacific Theater immediately after J.A.K.E. 1’s destruction. He launched into action against a Japanese military robot and proved his usefulness immediately. J.A.K.E. 2 served throughout the remainder of World War II, then followed Project M to join the Creature Commandos. J.A.K.E. 2 later fought on Dinosaur Island. While he worked with the Commandos, he acquired a robot dog called C.A.P.

Every J.A.K.E. 2 enjoys most of the same weaponry as his predecessor, with some notable advantages. The first J.A.K.E. was unable to speak, but the sequel can mimic any sound. He can also communicate telepathically, thanks to an encounter with Starro. J.A.K.E. 2 is regularly depicted experiencing human emotions, like loyalty and loneliness.

When did G.I. Robot First Appear in DC Comics?

Joe, the first G.I. Robot, was designed by Ross Andru for Star Spangled War Stories #101, which premiered in 1962. Mac replaced him 24 issues later in 1966. J.A.K.E. was created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert for Weird War Tales #101, which premiered in 1981. His replacement hit the page 12 issues and one year later. Both J.A.K.E.s were introduced as superheroes in the World War II setting.

Who is Playing G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos?

The first J.A.K.E. was incapable of speech, left to get his messages across through actions and furtive hand gestures. This G.I. Robot has a voice, and it’ll be familiar to any James Gunn fan. G.I. Robot will be portrayed by Sean Gunn. Gunn will actually be pulling double-duty in the series, as he also portrays the Weasel.

G.I. Robot seems prepared to provide an old-fashioned edge to the team. There are a lot of G.I. Robots to pull from, but the version the series seems to be taking is probably the most engaging. G.I. Robot has only appeared on-screen once before the upcoming series. It’s finally time for everyone’s favorite Push-Button Hero to get his chance in the spotlight when Creature Commandos premieres sometime next year.

